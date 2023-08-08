Lange allowed one run on three walks and a hit batter across an inning of work in Monday's 9-3 loss to the Twins.

After getting pulled from a save opportunity Saturday due to walking three batters, Lange struggled with his command again Monday. He's actually walked three batters in his last three games, bringing the righty to 37 free passes this year in just 45 innings. Lange has good raw stuff, but the Tigers may need to go in a different direction in the closer role at some point if the wildness keeps up.