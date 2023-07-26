Lange (5-3) allowed an unearned run to take the loss in Tuesday's extra-inning contest with the Angels. He gave up a hit and a walk, while also striking out one.

Lange worked the 10th inning of a 6-6 game and allowed his inherited runner to score on a one-out Mickey Moniak double. The righty also walked Hunter Renfroe and uncorked a wild pitch, so it wasn't his sharpest outing even if he didn't allow any earned runs. Lange continues to mow batters down, as he now has 53 strikeouts in 41.2 innings, though he's also walked 28. He'll need to exhibit better control if he wants to avoid rough outings moving forward.