Lange (4-3) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk across an inning of relief to take the loss Friday against the White Sox. He struck out one.

Daniel Norris and Jason Foley kept Chicago off the board for six innings, but Lange struggled in the seventh. It's the second time this month he's allowed two or more runs in an appearance, and his 9.00 ERA in August reflects those struggles. Lange has been better over the full season, however, with a 3.40 ERA and 60 strikeouts across 45 innings. Those 45 innings are a new career high, so it's possible his recent downward trend is at least partly due to fatigue.