Lange (4-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits while retiring just two batters to take the loss and a blown save Monday against the Twins.

Lange was tasked with the bottom of the 10th inning with the Tigers up 3-2, but the righty struggled. A Jose Miranda single with one out brought home the runner who started the frame on second. Then, two batters later, Gio Urshela ended the game with a walk-off, two-run home run. Lange has mostly pitched well, though Minnesota has touched him up for four earned runs in two appearances this past week. The 26-year-old still carries a solid 3.10 ERA despite the hiccup and should remain one of Detroit's top relief options.