Lange will be competing for a bullpen spot with the Tigers this spring, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Lange is one of several young Detroit arms who will be vying for one of the final bullpen spots. The 25-year-old, who came to the Tigers in the Nicholas Castellanos trade, has yet to appear above the Double-A level. He will likely begin the 2021 campaign with Triple-A Toledo and could get a shot in the majors at some point during the season.