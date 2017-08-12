Presley (oblique) was activated from the 10-day DL following Friday's loss to the Twins, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Presley missed about two weeks of action before starting a rehab assignment Wednesday, and he proved that he was ready to go in fairly short order. Presley should work his way back into the center field mix with Mikie Mahtook, and both players should also get time in right. Jim Adduci was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room on the roster.