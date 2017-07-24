Tigers' Alex Presley: Collects three hits again Sunday
Presley went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Twins.
Presley recorded three hits for the second straight game, and he finished the weekend series against his former team 7-for-14 with three runs and two RBI. The 32-year-old appears to be establishing himself as an everyday player for the Tigers with his strong play.
