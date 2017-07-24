Presley went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Twins.

Presley recorded three hits for the second straight game, and he finished the weekend series against his former team 7-for-14 with three runs and two RBI. The 32-year-old appears to be establishing himself as an everyday player for the Tigers with his strong play.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast