Tigers' Alex Presley: Collects three hits Saturday
Presley went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI in Saturday's loss to the Twins.
Presley has been platooning in center field with Mikie Mahtook, and both players are also getting time in right along with Jim Adduci. With a .329/.380/.435 slash line on the season, Presley is doing what he can to carve out a larger share of playing time moving forward.
