Tigers' Alex Presley: Collects three hits Wednesday
Presley went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Royals.
The three-hit effort boosted Presley's season average up to .325. Needless to say, not many saw this coming after the outfielder hit .198 last year with Milwaukee and Detroit. Presley has played his way into the mix for a starting role in 2018, though he'll likely be competing with JaCoby Jones, Nick Castellanos and Mikie Mahtook for playing time.
