Presley said Sunday that an MRI revealed he suffered a mild strain of his lower right oblique muscle, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The Tigers moved Presley to the 10-day disabled list Saturday with what was labeled as a hip issue, but the MRI helped provide further clarification. While it's good to hear that the strain is considered mild, oblique injuries can often result in volatile return timetables, so until Presley resumes full baseball activities, his activation shouldn't be considered forthcoming. Jim Adduci and Andrew Romine will likely share duties in right field for the Tigers until Presley is healthy again.