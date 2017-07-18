Presley was a late addition to Tuesday's lineup against the Royals.

Presley was originally left out of the starting nine since lefty Travis Wood is taking the hill for Kansas City, but he'll replace J.D. Martinez now that the slugger is a member of the Diamondbacks. This may open up an opportunity for Presley to play every day, perhaps even when lefties are on the mound. For Tuesday's bout, he'll bat eighth and play right field.