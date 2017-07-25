Tigers' Alex Presley: Hits bench against lefty Tuesday
Presley is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals.
Presley has assumed regular duties in right field since J.D. Martinez was dealt to the Diamondbacks and has thrived with the uptick in playing time, batting .407 over the past week. However, after going 0-for-4 in Monday's contest and given that left-hander Danny Duffy is taking the hill for KC, Presley will head to the bench for a night off. Andrew Romine will log a start in right field to replace him.
