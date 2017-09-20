Tigers' Alex Presley: Homers among four hits in loss
Presley went 4-for-6 with a double and a solo homer in a 9-8 loss to the A's on Tuesday.
With a cool .322 average through 61 games, Presley has been a surprise contributor for AL-only formats, but there's not a lot of depth to that production. He has just two homers and four steals on his line, and Presley's sky-high BABIP -- .386 entering play Tuesday -- is crying out for regression to the mean.
