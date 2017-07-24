Tigers' Alex Presley: Moves into No. 2 spot
Presley will start in right field and bat second Monday against the Royals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
With Alex Avila recording just two hits in his last 22 at-bats, he'll drop to seventh in the order Monday, opening up the two hole for Presley. The outfielder has certainly deserved the promotion up in the lineup, as he's put together an eight-game hitting streak while going 14-for-30 with seven runs during that span. Presley's modest career track record suggests he'll fall back to earth before long, but he could have some appeal in deeper mixed leagues and AL-only formats while his bat remains hot.
