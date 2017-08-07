Presley (oblique) is scheduled to resume baseball activities on the field Monday and Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

This will mark the first baseball activities Presley has taken part in since landing on the disabled list at the end of July. If all goes well, the hope is that he'll be able to head out on a rehab assignment shortly after, which would be the last step in his rehab before rejoining the Tigers. Jim Adduci should continue to man right field while Presley is sidelined.