Tigers' Alex Presley: Not in Friday's lineup
Presley is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Houston.
Presley receives a standard day off with left-hander Dallas Keuchel taking the bump for the Astros on Friday. In his place, Andrew Romine draws the start in right.
