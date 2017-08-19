Play

Presley is out of the lineup against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Presley receives a day off after starting the past six games hitting .318 with one RBI and one run during that span. In his place, JaCoby Jones draws a start in the outfield, playing in center and batting eighth.

