Presley is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Royals, MLive Media Group's Evan Woodbery reports.

Presley has started the past two games in the outfield, but will receive a breather with southpaw Danny Duffy taking the mound for Kansas City. In his place, Mikie Mahtook slides over to center while Andrew Romine draws the start in right.

