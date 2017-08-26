Play

Presley is not in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.

Presley has started 10 of 11 games since returning from an oblique injury, slashing .237/.293/.263 over that span, so he'll head to the bench for a day off. Andrew Romine takes over for him in right field, batting eighth.

