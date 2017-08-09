Presley (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

The veteran outfielder has been sidelined for nearly two weeks while recovering from a right oblique strain, but his recent progress in baseball activities has provided a positive outlook as to a quick return. It's unclear how many rehab games Presley will require before he returns to the Tigers, but he could be back sometime during this weekend's series with the Twins, barring any setbacks.