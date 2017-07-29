Tigers' Alex Presley: Will land on disabled list
Presley (hip) will be placed on the 10-day DL prior to Saturday's game against the Astros, Anthony Fenech of Free Press Sports reports.
Presley has apparently been battling a hip injury since last weekend, and the outfielder was reportedly underwent an MRI on Friday to determine the severity of the issue. He hasn't played since Wednesday against Kansas City and didn't record a hit during the three-game set beginning Monday. The Tigers recalled Jim Adduci from Triple-A Toledo to take his place, while more information should be revealed following Presley's tests.
