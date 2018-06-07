Wilson (foot) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

The Tigers sent Ronny Rodriguez back to the minors in a corresponding roster move following Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. Wilson, who has been on the shelf since May 7 due to a torn plantar fascia in his left foot, will be available out of the Tigers' bullpen for Thursday's series finale. Prior to landing on the DL, he compiled a 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB across 20 innings while working as a multi-inning reliever.

