Tigers' Alex Wilson: Avoids arbitration
Wilson (leg) agreed to a one-year, $1.925 million deal with the Tigers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
This was the second year as an arbitration-eligible player for Wilson. The right-hander appeared in 66 games for Detroit last season, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, but was only able to manage 42 strikeouts in 60 innings. He also suffered a fractured leg during a late-September outing, but should be ready by the time spring training rolls around.
