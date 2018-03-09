Tigers' Alex Wilson: Back to bullpen
Wilson will pitch out of Detroit's bullpen this season after trying his hand as a starter this spring, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.
Though Wilson has worked primarily as a reliever over the course of his career -- making the change to the bullpen in 2012 after toiling around in the minors -- the right-hander asked the club if he could stretch out as a starter this spring. That experiment has come to an end as Wilson struggled during his brief opportunity on the mound in Grapefruit League action, allowing nine earned runs and 11 hits over four innings prior to Friday's three-inning outing. He will transition back to a top setup role with the Tigers for the 2018 season.
