Tigers' Alex Wilson: Continues to progress
Wilson (foot) participated in some running and threw on flat ground Monday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Wilson is nearing a return from a plantar fascia tear, and it's good news that he was able to run and throw Monday. He's expected to throw a few bullpen sessions and then head to Triple-A Toledo for a rehab assignment if his foot holds up.
More News
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Out another two weeks•
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Sheds walking boot•
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Expecting brief DL stint•
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Dealing with near-full tear of plantar fascia•
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Undergoes MRI on foot•
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Diagnosed with plantar fascia strain•
-
Reyes tops 30 DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups