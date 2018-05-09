Tigers' Alex Wilson: Dealing with near-full tear of plantar fascia
Wilson (foot) underwent an MRI on Tuesday which revealed a 95-percent tear of the plantar fascia on his left foot, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It's apparently good news for Wilson, as the near-full tear makes it more of an issue of pain tolerance than anything else. An official timetable has yet to be released for the 31-year-old, but at this point seems likely to miss more than the 10-day minimum.
