After further evaluation, it was determined that Wilson suffered a left plantar fascia strain during Monday's game against the Rangers.

Wilson limped off the field after covering first base on a play to end the sixth inning, and it was deemed after the game that he has a plantar fascia strain. He's since been placed on the 10-day disabled list. Zac Reininger was recalled from Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories