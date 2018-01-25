Tigers' Alex Wilson: Entering spring as starter
Wilson (leg) will compete for a rotation spot in spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Wilson, who has worked almost exclusively out of the bullpen through his five seasons in the majors, will be given a chance to enter the Tigers' rotation after asking the team's brass for the opportunity to do so. The 31-year-old began his professional career as a starter -- making 68 starts before transitioning to the bullpen in 2012 -- so this isn't unchartered territory for him. He's made just one start in the majors, however, tossing three scoreless innings for Detroit back in 2015. If Wilson is ultimately unable to crack the rotation out of spring, he'll likely fall back to his role as one of the team's top relievers.
