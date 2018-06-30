Wilson left Saturday's game against the Blue Jays with tightness in his left calf, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Wilson threw 28 pitches over 1.1 scoreless innings prior to exiting with one out in the eighth inning. The good news at this point is that the 31-year-old avoided an aggravation of the torn plantar fascia that put him on the disabled list earlier this season. Wilson should be considered day-to-day, Beck reports.