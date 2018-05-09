Both Wilson (foot) and manager Ron Gardenhire believe the right-hander will be ready to return from the disabled list in or around the minimum 10 days, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wilson was diagnosed with a ruptured, but not entirely torn plantar fascia on his left foot after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday and received a cortisone shot to treat the injury. The 31-year-old will likely be barred from activity the next couple of days while he waits for the shot to take effect, but once that happens, he believes he'll be able to pitch through any lingering pain in his foot. With five holds to go with a 4.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 20 innings this season, Wilson has been one of the more trusted relievers in a weak Tigers bullpen this season.