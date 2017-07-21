Wilson allowed six hits and four earned runs in just one inning of work during Thursday's loss to the Royals.

The Tigers already trailed 12-4 when Wilson entered the game, so there wasn't much of a reason to pull him despite the struggles. The bad outing bumped Wilson's ERA from 3.66 to 4.46. His ERA has been steadily climbing since he ended May with a 1.88 mark. In 17 games (16.1 innings) since then, Wilson has an ugly 8.27 ERA and 2.20 WHIP.

