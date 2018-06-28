Tigers' Alex Wilson: Gives up two runs Wednesday
Wilson allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk over an inning of work in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Wilson came on with the Tigers down 1-0 in the ninth inning and he didn't help the cause. The veteran righty retired the first batter he faced but then allowed three straight hits, and he's now allowed runs in three of his last five outings to bring his season ERA up to 4.11. Wilson is simply a middle relief option with limited fantasy appeal at this point.
