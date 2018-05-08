Wilson exited Monday's game against the Rangers with an apparent lower body injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Wilson looks to have suffered an lower body injury after covering first base in the sixth inning of Monday's matchup. He proceeded to limp off the field with the head athletic trainer after the play at first. It's unclear if Wilson suffered a serious injury, but more news on his status should be revealed in the near future.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories