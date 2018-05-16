Wilson (foot) is hoping to return in roughly two weeks, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Wilson originally landed on the disabled list with a 95-percent tear of the plantar fascia on his left foot earlier in the month. He apparently tore the rest of it a few days ago, but believes this is a good thing and that he'll hopefully be back in action around Memorial Day. Wilson, who was able to throw on the field Tuesday with no issues, will likely require a minor-league rehab appearance before returning.