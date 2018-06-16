Tigers' Alex Wilson: Picks up hold Friday
Wilson recorded his sixth hold of the season in Friday's 4-3 win over the White Sox, working around two hits and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning of relief.
Wilson made things interesting in the eighth inning, giving up back-to-back singles to start the frame. Following a sacrifice bunt, the Tigers intentionally walked the next hitter to load the bases with one out. Wilson then was able to induce a force out at home and another ground out to escape the jam. In four games since returning from the DL, the righty has not allowed a run, but his 1.50 WHIP suggests that he's been a bit lucky. For the season, Wilson has a 3.86 ERA and 1.07 WHIP, and he should continue to serve in a middle relief role for the Tigers.
