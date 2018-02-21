Wilson will start the Tigers' exhibition opener Thursday against Florida Southern College, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

One of the top relievers in a dismal Tigers bullpen a year ago, Wilson has converted to a starting role this spring and is attempting to claim a spot at the back of the big club's rotation. Wilson acknowledged that he probably won't throw more than two innings Thursday in his spring debut, but expects to be stretched out as Grapefruit League play unfolds. The soft-tossing lefty faces competition from Mike Fiers, Daniel Norris, Buck Farmer and Travis Wood for the final two starting sports.