Wilson recorded his second hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Orioles. He retired two batters, one via strikeout, and walked one.

Wilson has mostly struggled this season, as he came into tonight having allowed runs in four of his first six appearances. The righty now has a 6.52 ERA after Wednesday's clean outing, and while he could grab a few more holds moving forward, he's probably off the fantasy radar due to his middle relief role and middling results.