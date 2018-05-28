Wilson (foot) will throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wilson threw from flat ground with no issues Monday, clearing the way for him to progress to a bullpen session. He'll also go through a series of agility and fielding tests Wednesday, and if he passes those tests he could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab stint as early as Friday. The right-handed reliever has been out since May 8.

