Tigers' Alex Wilson: Sheds walking boot
Wilson (foot) was able to get rid of his walking boot but isn't expected to be ready for activation when he's eligible to return from the disabled list Friday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Originally, Wilson was anticipating just a 10 day stay on the DL, but he will need a little extra time to recover and get back up to speed after going down with a 95-percent tear of the plantar fascia on his left foot. There should be a better gauge of his return date once the right-hander is able to resume mound work.
