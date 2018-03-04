Tigers' Alex Wilson: Struggling so far this spring
In four innings of Grapefruit League work so far, Wilson has allowed 11 hits and nine earned runs.
Wilson is getting a look as a starting pitcher in spring training, and the early results have not been promising. Long balls have been an issue, as Wilson served up two in 1.1 innings in his first outing on Feb. 27, then gave up another in 2.2 innings of work Sunday. The Tigers are looking to see Wilson use more pitches and get more comfortable going deeper in games, so they can probably live with the poor stats in the short term. But if he struggles too much, the team may simply move him back to the bullpen, where he's had some success. Wilson had an ERA below 3.00 from 2014-2016, though he posted a 4.50 ERA last season.
