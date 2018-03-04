In four innings of Grapefruit League work so far, Wilson has allowed 11 hits and nine earned runs.

Wilson is getting a look as a starting pitcher in spring training, and the early results have not been promising. Long balls have been an issue, as Wilson served up two in 1.1 innings in his first outing on Feb. 27, then gave up another in 2.2 innings of work Sunday. The Tigers are looking to see Wilson use more pitches and get more comfortable going deeper in games, so they can probably live with the poor stats in the short term. But if he struggles too much, the team may simply move him back to the bullpen, where he's had some success. Wilson had an ERA below 3.00 from 2014-2016, though he posted a 4.50 ERA last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • zack-greinke.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0

    Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...

  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...