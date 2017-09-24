Wilson was forced from Saturday's game after suffering a non-displaced fibular fracture on his right leg.

The lefty was struck by a batted ball, ending his season a week early. Wilson will wind up with a 4.50 ERA and 17 holds in 60 innings. He'll look to heal in time for spring training heading into his second year of arbitration and, if tendered a contract, should hold down a role in the middle or late innings with the Tigers' bullpen in his age-31 season.