Wilson was suspended four games for his role in Thursday's brawl with the Yankees, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Wilson is expected to appeal the suspension in hopes of having it reduced in the coming days. The right-hander "intentionally threw at Todd Frazier" and also received a fine from the league. Once the dust settles and it has been determined the length of Wilson's absence, he will begin to serve the suspension.

