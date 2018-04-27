Wilson (0-3) allowed a walk-off home run to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates.

Wilson struck out the first hitter he faced but then served up a game-winning home run to Corey Dickerson on an 0-1 pitch. The veteran righty now has a 6.59 ERA, and he isn't providing much value to the Tigers or fantasy players at this point.

