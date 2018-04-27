Tigers' Alex Wilson: Takes loss Thursday
Wilson (0-3) allowed a walk-off home run to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates.
Wilson struck out the first hitter he faced but then served up a game-winning home run to Corey Dickerson on an 0-1 pitch. The veteran righty now has a 6.59 ERA, and he isn't providing much value to the Tigers or fantasy players at this point.
More News
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Records second hold Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Perfect in relief Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Back to bullpen•
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Struggling so far this spring•
-
Tigers' Alex Wilson: Tosses two scoreless in exhibition Thursday•
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.