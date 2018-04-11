Tigers' Alex Wilson: Takes loss Tuesday
Wilson (0-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Indians after allowing one run in an inning of work. He struck out two.
Wilson came on in the eighth inning of a 1-1 game and promptly allowed a home run to Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez. Wilson got the next three batters in order, but the damage was already done. The veteran righty now has a 5.19 ERA through his first 8.2 innings of work this season.
