Wilson struck out five and pitched two scoreless innings against Florida Southern in his spring debut Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The Tigers are giving Wilson a look as a starter this spring, and he'll try to secure a place in the back of the rotation during Grapefruit League starts in the weeks ahead. Wilson used four pitches during his start Thursday, and he's scheduled to go three innings in his next spring outing, which will likely take place Tuesday against the Phillies.