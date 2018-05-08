Tigers' Alex Wilson: Undergoes MRI on foot
Wilson had an MRI on his foot Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Wilson was diagnosed with a plantar fascia strain following Monday's game against Texas. Depending on the results of the test, he could miss anywhere from a few days to a month. Regardless of the result, he'll be ineligible to return before May 17.
