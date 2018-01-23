Amarista signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 28-year-old utility man hit .238/.269/.351 in 176 plate appearances for the Rockies last season, not far off his career line of .231/.275/.323. He has now been a below-replacement-level player according to fWAR for five of his seven career seasons, but by joining one of the weakest teams in the league, he has a chance to earn some major-league playing time. He received starts at six different positions for Colorado last year and that versatility could grant him a spot on the end of the Tigers' bench.