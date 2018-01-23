Tigers' Alexi Amarista: Invited to Tigers camp
Amarista signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The 28-year-old utility man hit .238/.269/.351 in 176 plate appearances for the Rockies last season, not far off his career line of .231/.275/.323. He has now been a below-replacement-level player according to fWAR for five of his seven career seasons, but by joining one of the weakest teams in the league, he has a chance to earn some major-league playing time. He received starts at six different positions for Colorado last year and that versatility could grant him a spot on the end of the Tigers' bench.
More News
-
Alexi Amarista: Set to become free agent•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Uptick in power in 2017•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Homers in win over Indians•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Struggling since hot start•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Returns to bench role after brief starting stint•
-
Rockies' Alexi Amarista: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...