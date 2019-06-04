Tigers' Andre Lipcius: Drafted by Detroit

The Tigers have selected Lipcius with the No. 83 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Lipcius came on in his third year at Tennessee, more than doubling his home run total from the previous two seasons. He moved around the diamond in his collegiate career and ended up playing third base in his final season. He could stick there as a pro, but does not possess much speed, which could end up leading to a move to first base -- the position he played as a freshman.