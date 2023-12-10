Chafin agreed to a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Tigers on Sunday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Pressreports.

The deal includes a $6.5 million club option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout. Chafin split last season between the Diamondbacks and Brewers, and he posted an underwhelming 4.73 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 63:28 K:BB across 51.1 innings. The veteran lefty delivered a 2.83 ERA in 64 outings for Detroit in 2022, and the organization is likely hoping he'll rediscover that form in 2024.