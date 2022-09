Chafin (1-2) pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Friday against the Royals. He didn't allow any hits or walks.

Chafin has pitched well this season for Detroit with a 2.76 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, though it took him until September to earn his first win in relief. The lefty's setup role is perhaps more valuable in real baseball than in fantasy, though he can still provide some help with ratios and strikeouts, as he has 55 of them across just 45.2 innings this year.